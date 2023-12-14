State officials release results of wastewater testing on metro schools

As part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order, the state began testing wastewater at high schools for illicit drugs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, the state began testing wastewater at high schools for illicit drugs. They released the results of the initial round of tests Wednesday.

So far, the state’s Environment Department carried out the tests at public high schools in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

The Department of Health secretary says he was even surprised by some of the results.

They tested for about a dozen drugs and metabolites – which is the substance a drug will turn into when it processes through the body.

But they say they want to focus mainly on heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

However, the results show more than a quarter of schools tested positive for fentanyl. The not so good news is the vast majority of schools’ wastewater tested positive for traces of cocaine.

“The big eyeopener was the significant presence of cocaine. I don’t think, at least at policymaker level, public discussion level, media level is not nearly on the radar as much as fentanyl is and probably should be,” said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen.

The results are not just from students, but from staff and people who used the bathrooms in the schools on the day the state was carrying out those tests.

State leaders say the data is not just reflective of what’s happening in our schools, but in our communities.

The results will help policymakers come up with plans for how to tackle issues specific to each community.

“What this allows us to do is have the latest updated accurate information about issues in that community so we can create a very detailed plan around what that community needs,” said New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero.

Another substance that showed up in nearly all of our schools is methamphetamine. But state leaders say it may not be as big of a problem as we think.