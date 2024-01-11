State Police: ‘Driver inattention’ led to deadly 45-vehicle crash on I-40

New Mexico State Police released more details on a major pileup Monday on I-40 that involved 45 cars and claimed one life.

NEW MEXICO — New Mexico State Police said “driver inattention” played a role in a crash involving 45 vehicles Monday on I-40 near Santa Rosa.

The crash began when a semi-truck rear-ended a passenger van while they were driving westbound. Then, a pileup of around 43 vehicles ensued.

Medical personnel took the van driver to the hospital where they pronounced him dead. Police identified him as 71-year-old David McGarrah, of Neosho, Mississippi.

The passenger in his car hasn’t been identified and their condition is also unknown. The semi-truck driver, identified as a 21-year-old from Indianapolis, was uninjured.

In the ensuing pileup, State Police said there were multiple reported injuries. However, they’re still investigating the details of the pileup and the extent of those injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly why the semi-truck crashed into the van. However, State Police believe inclement weather and driver inattention contributed to the crash.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating.