NMSP: Man shot and killed while riding bike

SILVER CITY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a homicide near Silver City.

According to NMSP, 63-year-old Stephen Timmons was riding his bicycle Monday morning when he was shot and killed. They said he was at the Dragonfly Loop Trail.

At the time of his murder, he was wearing black shorts with a white stripe on the side, a light blue shirt, and a black helmet. He was riding a turquoise bicycle, as pictured above.

Investigators believe Timmons was killed between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on June 26.

Authorities recommend that people in the area remain vigilant and cautious.

Information is limited at this time.

State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the New Mexico State Police at 575-382-2500, option 1.