State police respond to bomb scare in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — A National Guard office in Santa Fe was placed under lockdown due to a nearby bomb scare.

New Mexico State Police closed off the area near Bataan Boulevard and the Frontage Road just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to NMSP, a driver reported someone may have put a bomb in his vehicle. The vehicle was soon cleared by a bomb squad, with nothing located. The vehicle was released back to the driver and police cleared the scene by noon.

State police said no one was charged for the incident.