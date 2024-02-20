Status hearing set for Alec Baldwin in “Rust” case

Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges for the fatal movie set shooting in 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A status hearing is set to take place Tuesday for Alec Baldwin as the producer and actor faces a charge in the “Rust” shooting case.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun on the Santa Fe set in October 2021 when the gun fired a live round. The shooting left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded.

Baldwin maintains he did not pull the trigger. However, a grand jury indicted Baldwin on a single count of involuntary manslaughter last month. This came as investigators determined the gun couldn’t have fired on its own.

Baldwin previously entered a not-guilty plea. The status hearing will tentatively take place Tuesday at noon.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces charges in the deadly shooting. Jury selection in her trial will tentatively begin Wednesday.