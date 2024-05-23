STEAM Expedition Summer Program | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

A program getting students into science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics is coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have a kid who loves engineering and robotics, a weeklong camp is happening this summer at the Balloon Museum.

The STEAM Expedition Summer Program is July 8-12 for people ages 6-18. There are morning sessions and afternoon sessions covering 3D Printing/CAD, robotics, engineering, “STEAM Days of Play” and even entrepreneurship.

Melissa Solecki, of R4 Creating, and her daughter Autumn with a special guest robot “Vex” she made from scratch, stopped by to show off the robot and talk more about this program.

Learn more about the STEAM Expedition Summer Program here and in the video above.

For more information on camps and programs this summer, click here to access our “4 Your Kids: Project Summer” landing page.