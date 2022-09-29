Steve Stucker: ‘Beautifully boring day’ for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steve Stucker is calling for a “beautifully boring day” as all of New Mexico will likely see some sunshine and nice temperatures.

Highs will only top out at around 88­°, in places such as Roswell, Carlsbad and nearby areas, and bottom out at 68° in mountainous places such as Red River and Angel Fire – with sunshine in varying degrees everywhere.

It’s going to be a beautiful day! So get outside with your cup of joe as it is also Worldwide Coffee Day. Steve salutes the occasion in his full forecast, in the video above.