Steve Stucker: Blustery, cool Thursday ahead for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds and snow will start to blow if you’re near the Four Corners region and other parts of northwest New Mexico.

A cold front is pushing through, causing these conditions to work through the state Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop off Thursday and then more for the whole state Friday, as a result.

Some places could pick up a fair amount of snow. Will your area be one of those places? Steve Stucker shares his full forecast, in the video above.