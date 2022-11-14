Steve Stucker: Chilly Monday following overnight wintry mix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sunday was a beautiful fall day but then a wintry mix came in and brought some snow to some places.

That’s caused some delays this morning but it is moving to the west and leaving us with chilly conditions Monday. It’s continuing the trend of on-and-off cooler weather in New Mexico.

Steve Stucker has a look at the full forecast, in the video above, as he is encouraging you to loosen up and enjoy yourself today, but wear a warm coat.