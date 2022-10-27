Steve Stucker: Cooler temps and higher winds return Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cooler temperatures and higher winds are returning to New Mexico but likely only for Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound as winds die down to close out the week. We’ll see consistent 60-degree readings into Halloween and the first days of November.

For now, we’ll have to deal with the cooler weather, winds and even snow in some places.

What will your area get Thursday? Steve Stucker shares in his full forecast, in the video above.