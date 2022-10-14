Steve Stucker: One more perfect day before rain this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One more sunny day is in order before the rain comes this weekend for much of New Mexico.

Friday will be gorgeous but, starting Saturday, the state will start to see some rain, especially in southern New Mexico. Then as the weekend progresses, other parts of the state will see more rain.

It may feel like a Bonzai attack of rain but Bonsai is here to make you feel a little better if you don’t like the rain. Bonsai is the adorable featured pet in Steve’s Parade of Pets this week, in his full forecast in the video above.