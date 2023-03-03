Steve Stucker: “Oohs and aahs” over the weather ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You’ll be “ooh”ing and “aah”ing over the beautiful weather ahead in New Mexico, or at least Steve Stucker hopes you will.

The winds and snow have moved out and left us with some nice temperatures and sunshine to end the week.

By the start of next week, high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the state. The best part is, the sunshine won’t be accompanied by much wind.

Steve Stucker shares his full forecast, with featured Parade Pet, Mia, in the video above.