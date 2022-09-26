Steve Stucker: Smooth sailing, some rain as Balloon Fiesta draws closer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steve Stucker is calling for smooth sailing Monday as a warm week begins with sunny, dry conditions for much of New Mexico. Some parts of the state may see rain, such as in the western and central areas, but things will dry up toward the end of the week.

October 1 is coming at the end of the week – actually the start of the weekend – and it marks the beginning of Balloon Fiesta. You can already nab a pin if you haven’t yet, with Steve’s face on it too! For more details, check out the Bedz4Kidz website and watch the full forecast.