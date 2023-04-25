Steve Stucker visits SW New Mexico, Los Lunas, ABQ’s South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Steve Stucker isn’t doing morning weather but he is busy visiting places such as Los Lunas, the South Valley and southwestern New Mexico.

Stucker stopped in Deming and Hatch last week. There, the state championship archery team showed him how to be a regular Robin Hood and Stucker dared them to shoot an apple off his head.

All the while, Stucker made a Monday stop in Los Lunas and went live Tuesday morning in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

