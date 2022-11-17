Steve Stucker: Worse weather before it gets better

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be nice Thursday before an Arctic cold front will make things cooler Friday.

Already, temperatures are in the teens and 20s for much of the state to start the morning but many other places are in the single digits, like Grants and Gallup where they started at 8° and 7° respectively.

It could get even below zero for places like that Friday morning as that Arctic cold comes in and could bring some freezing drizzle and precipitation.

Steve Stucker has a look at it all in his full forecast, in the video above.