Steve Stucker: ‘Yo-yo temps’ start the week for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If there’s a certain type of weather you like, it’ll likely be somewhere in New Mexico as the range of temps will resemble a yo-yo Monday.

Steve’s calling it ‘yo-yo temperatures’ as places out west, like Gallup and Grants, will see 30s and 40s and snow. Meanwhile, places like Roswell, Las Cruces and Carlsbad will see the mid-70s and sunshine.

The reason for this is a cool front is pushing in through the center of the state. West of there, it’ll be cool and windy. East of there, it’ll be nice and warm.

Then as Tuesday comes, expect some snow in the northern mountains to become widespread north of I-40 and in other places.

