Sticking to your reading resolutions in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Reading more consistently is a top resolution for many people this year but how can you stick to it?

Sure, you may start reading a chapter or two of a book. However, actually finishing a book and even starting another one is where things can get challenging.

“For folks who are really interested in getting into reading and maybe haven’t been interested in it before or have struggled to become readers, starting with what you really enjoy and what makes it fun for you is what’s most important,” said Shannon Guinn-Collins, the co-owner of Bookworks.

Social media has actually made it easier to narrow down what you may want to read. Some TikTok creators even recommend different titles in a variety of genres.

Still, people like Shannon at Bookworks are still more than willing to help and love to do it.

“We also try to feature what our staff really loves as well. All of our staff are readers, they are always excited to talk about whatever book they’ve been reading. Whatever book they love, and that’s another way we try to stock things and try to offer recommendations,” Shannon said.

When you do get your book, how do you stay consistent?

“Don’t beat yourself up if it takes you a while to finish a book or if it takes you a little while to get into a book. Choose something that is interesting or exciting to you,” Shannon said. “Take a little bit of time. If you only have a little bit of time during the day, maybe it’s a few pages here and there. The other option is audiobooks.”

Whether it’s an audiobook or a physical copy, there are many benefits to picking up a book and reading. Some of those benefits include reducing stress, improving sleep and exercising your brain.