Stolen gun used in deadly shootout on UNM campus

It was a shooting that gained national attention – a shooting where police said 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis and three other students conspired to lure NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to campus on Nov. 19.

New Mexico State Police have confirmed that the gun Travis used to shoot Peake in the leg was stolen from Clovis, New Mexico. According to State Police, the gun that Peake possessed was legal.

APD recently released new data showing a breakdown of stolen guns in Albuquerque. As the year comes to an end, more than 1,100 guns have a status of stolen. 36% of those are stolen from cars, and 29% are reportedly stolen from burglaries.

Back in September, APD had recovered 1,004 stolen guns this year.

Legally in New Mexico, a gun owner is not required to report if their gun is stolen or lost.

The Clovis Police Department has taken over the investigation of Travis’ stolen gun.