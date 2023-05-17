Stolen urn found, returned to Farmington woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A stolen urn is back with its rightful owner thanks to a Good Samaritan.

KOB 4 first brought you the story on Mother’s Day after crooks broke into a woman’s truck and ran off with her sister’s ashes.

Now, we have a happy update to that story. But, this past week and half has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Keira Lyda.

“I feel like having her ashes was going to be a part of me, knowing she is still here even though that’s not her,” said Lyda.

Lyda was brought to tears again –this time tears of joy after finding out her sister’s urn was found a mile away from the hotel she was staying at.

“This is a golf course, but there is also a walking trail around the golf course that is used extensively. Last week, one day when I was working somebody walked in and handed me this bag and said they had found it,” said Don Ambabo, a UNM North Golf Course worker.

Ambado has worked at the golf course for years, but this is the first time an urn has ever been turned in.

“Most unusual, yes, but you know we get car keys, jewelry, we get of course a lot of golf clubs, and head covers, and those types of things, but yes, this is the most unique,” said Ambabo.

He says his boss was watching KOB 4 when he noticed the picture of the urn and sent the clip over to him.

“I can just imagine her loss when she lost it, it was very important to her,” Ambabo said. “I was just so glad that it turned out to be hers, and it will make her happy.”

Keira’s mother-in-law lives in town and has already picked up the urn.