Stoplight work to delay traffic near busy Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Delays are expected after a crash knocked out the stoplights near a busy intersection in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash occurred Tuesday at an intersection just north of San Mateo and Montgomery in Albuquerque. It knocked out the stoplights at the intersection, prompting crews to the scene to repair them.

Officials say work will continue through the evening commute and cause delays. They advise people to avoid the area.