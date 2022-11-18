Storehouse NM, Albertsons partner for Thanksgiving food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is a special time to spend with loved ones with all the food you can imagine, which is why it’s also a busy time of year for Storehouse New Mexico.

That’s why they’re holding the Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Food Drive, now through 6 p.m. at the 10131 Coors Blvd. N.W. Albertsons Market in Albuquerque.

The public is invited to drop by and donate canned and shelf-stable foods such as soups, canned meats and peanut butter. Storehouse is also accepting monetary donations on the day of the event and on its website, with the goal of raising $50,000.

Learn more on the event website