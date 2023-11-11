Storm brings winter weather to parts of New Mexico

It’s not quite winter yet but some parts of New Mexico got a taste of some wintry weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s not quite winter yet but some parts of New Mexico got a taste of some wintry weather.

Unfortunately, the snow did not stick in the metro, but it was definitely a welcomed sight for many.

“I woke up this morning, and I was like this has to be the coldest day so far in Albuquerque, and I’ve only been here for three months,” said Rashmi, a UNM student.

Albuquerque wasn’t the only place to get some of that snowy weather. Santa Fe, Tijeras, and Grants also got their fair share of snow.

While the falling snow created a picture-perfect scene for us and our four legged friends, most of it didn’t stick around for long – but the cold did.

Many people broke out the jackets, beanies, and gloves. But some people KOB 4 talked to say they don’t mind this weather.

“The weather is not too cold for me, I’m used to this weather. I think it’s cool, I feel more relaxed with this weather,” said Ziyad, another UNM student.