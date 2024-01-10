Storm system brings more snow than usual to New Mexico

This winter has been no joke as it seems the cold weather and snow has been sticking around.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This winter has been no joke as it seems the cold weather and snow have been sticking around.

Albuquerque only had a trace of snow last year at this time. Santa Fe had around 6 inches, Farmington around 4.3 inches, Roswell around 0.3 inches and Silver City only around a trace.

So far this year, there are a few changes.

Albuquerque has had 3.4 inches of snow. Meanwhile, Santa Fe has seen an additional 14 inches of snow.

Looking at Farmington, they have actually seen less snow this season by 0.7 inches. Roswell has been bone dry and Silver City has seen an additional 4 inches of snow.

