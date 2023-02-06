Storm system to pass through New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A storm system will likely bring cooler temperatures and snow to New Mexico as Tuesday rolls around.

The system will be most felt in western New Mexico. Temperatures won’t make it out of the low-to-mid-40s and snow’s likely.

Then, where some places will see 60s and 70s for Monday, they’ll see 50s and 60s Tuesday.

When that system does roll through, snow is possible across areas north of I-40.

