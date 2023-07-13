Stretch of Eubank without striping causes confusion for drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A stretch of Eubank just south of Central has been frustrating drivers for a few weeks now because there are no stripes on the road.

Drivers who frequent the area would love to see new lines sooner rather than later.

According to the city’s Department of Municipal Development, the project on Eubank has multiple steps they have to go through.

The first step is a curing process that takes about four weeks after the surface is laid down.

The next step lasts about a week. It’s the planning process – deciding the layout of the street and what it will look like.

The final step is painting the new stripes on the road, which also takes about a week.

In total, the project is expected to take six weeks to complete. Right now, they have just passed the four-week mark on the project.

City officials said they are running behind schedule because there is only one contractor working on every striping project in the city.