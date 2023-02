ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –A Pacific storm is expected to bring strong to damaging winds to New Mexico Sunday.

Hazardous crosswinds and blowing dust will create difficult travel conditions in most of central and eastern New Mexico.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with slightly above temperatures, and breezy conditions in the northeast and southwest part of the state.

Watch the video above for more from KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner.