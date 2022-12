ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Giving Tuesday and Mother Nature is giving us a lot of wind for this Tuesday.

Wind alerts are posted throughout New Mexico as gusts have been as high as 50-60 mph so far.

A cooldown comes for all of us before beautiful weather fills out the week – 60° degrees is expected Friday!

Kira Miner has a look at it all in his full forecast, in the video above.