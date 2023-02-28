Strong winds cause damage, power outages in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM crews have been working hard to restore power to the homes of thousands of customers after strong winds left a trail of damage this weekend.

Some customers had to brave the freezing temperatures overnight because they were left without power.

Click on the video above for a look at the damage.

WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU LOST POWER?

Click here for outage updates. Text #ALERT to 78766 to receive updates via text and learn about when your power will be restored.