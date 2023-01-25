Strong winds rip door from Buckhorn Tavern

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — The wind forced the Buckhorn Tavern to close Tuesday, after a strong gust literally ripped their door from the hinges, cracking the frame.

“Only bad guy is Mother Nature, today,” said Ernie Sichler, the owner of Buckhorn Tavern. “I get called, ‘Erine, the door’s broken.’ Like I don’t, they didn’t really want to tell me what was going on.”

Sichler said his staff was worried the 80-year-old building was broken into, but it was just the wind.

“It was a pretty new door,” Sichler said. “I had those doors put on two years ago, so that was mostly the wind.”

Buckhorn hopes to reopen Wednesday, if the door is fixed in time.