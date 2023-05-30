Albuquerque Academy student-athletes boost mock trial team at national tourney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Academy has some student-athletes who not only excelled in spring sports but just helped the mock trial team prevail nationally.

Inaaya Hasham is one of the athletes. As a member of Academy’s state championship tennis team, she is used to high-pressure situations. She was also one of the Charger mock trial attorneys at the center of a key case.

“You learn skills that you can use and day-to-day life. It helps your arguing skills but you also get really good at public speaking and confidence,” Hasham said.

This spring, Jamal Witter won a long-jump state title in track and field. He competed as a witness in his fourth season of mock trial.

Really just like a court case is how I describe it to my friends. It’s just, you know, you have your team of three attorneys and then three witnesses. Being attentive in the moment because obviously, it’s a long round like rounds are 2 to 3 hours,” Witter explained.

“Beginning of the year, you’ll get a case and, as a team, you’ll have to develop a case theory based on the other side, plaintive or prosecution,” Hasham said.

The Chargers recently finished second at the National High School Mock Trial Championships. The tournament also recognized Hasham for outstanding work.