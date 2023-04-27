Student faces possible charges for gun brought to Santa Fe charter school

SANTA FE, N.M. — Officials say a middle school student faces possible charges for bringing a gun to a Santa Fe charter school Wednesday.

The incident prompted a shelter-in-place around noon Wednesday.

The head administrator issued a letter, saying the student brought the gun to show to friends. The administrator said students saw this happening and “promptly” turned the student in.

Nearly 20 law enforcement officers reportedly responded to the campus “within minutes.” They lifted the shelter-in-place around 2:11 p.m. The school dismissed students at 2:30 p.m.

The administrator confirmed police later found the gun.

The suspected student, whose name wasn’t released, faces expulsion and possible criminal charges.

School started two hours later Thursday for administrators to debrief with staff and faculty.