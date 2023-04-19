Student to remain in jail after guns linked to multiple Albuquerque shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Authorities say the guns confiscated from the car of a student at an Albuquerque charter school last week may have been involved in other shootings.

18-year-old Michael Ramirez was arrested after trying to sell guns to another student at La Academia De Esperanza Charter School.

Investigators say one of the guns is tied to three drive-by shootings, including a drive-by shooting at Sandia High School last November, and the other firearm may have been used in a dozen incidents. One of the guns also had an extended magazine and both pistols were partially loaded with ammunition.

On Wednesday, a judge told Ramirez that he’s staying in jail until his trial. The judge ruled there is no greater danger than weapons being brought onto school campuses.

“If you bring guns to school, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.