Students and parents make the most of a rare snow day in the Four Corners

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Winter weather has made its way across New Mexico. On Tuesday, people saw snow from Gallup to Santa Fe, and all the way up to Farmington. The snowfall in the Four Corners brought a rare snow day for students.

It might be pretty, but the blanket of snow and ice covering San Juan County can make driving tricky.

“The roads by our house they were a little bit slick, but once you got onto the main highway they were pretty much just wet. Now that the temperatures are warming up it’s melting some,” said Celeste Selph, a Farmington resident.

These weather conditions pulled the plug on school today. So, before the sun melts all the snow away, students and parents are making the most of their snow day.

“I was just so happy because it was like the only day we got snow, I mean we got snow every couple of days, but when we got snow it melts so fast like within an hour,” said one Farmington Municipal School student.

“So, we are playing in the snow as much as we can before it melts,” Selph added.