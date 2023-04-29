‘She will always be in our hearts’: Community honors 10 year old, fundraises for family

Students, teachers and parents are remembering the life of a 10-year-old.

Penny Pizarro died earlier this month after she was in a tragic car crash in Albuquerque. Police accuse a man who they said was high on meth of stealing an SUV, blowing past a stop sign and hitting the Pizarro’s vehicle.

Penny’s father was driving. He survived but has serious injuries.

On Friday, the community raised money for the family at Penny’s school – The International School in Mesa Del Sol.

“I think our community will always love Penny. She will always be in our hearts,” Penny’s fourth grade teacher Breeanna Irvin said. “We’re not going to forget her.”

Following the crash, a GoFundMe page was set up for the Pizarro family.