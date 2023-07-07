Students meet with the mayor to share book on the South Valley

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — A new book on the South Valley is aiming to change a stubborn perception.

“‘Oh, you’re from the South Valley?’ And I hated it growing up,” said Cheyenne Anderson.

Anderson, alongside Pheladi MacDonald and Isa James, was tired of feeling ashamed of where they grew up, so now they are using art as a tool.

They worked on the book for months and then took it to the man they hoped could help with their mission – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

“So our main goal is just trying to get it out to as much youth as possible,” Anderson said.

So, the mayor is connecting the students to the city’s libraries and gave them suggestions about local bookstores. Keller also said his copy of the book will be on display in his office.

The book, titled “South Valley,” includes art and poetry from people connected to the area, including Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet Jimmy Santiago Baca.

The teens spent their own money to print copies of the book. They will be selling at their first event Friday at the South Valley Growers’ Market until 7 p.m.

