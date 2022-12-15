Students of Irish dance perform live ahead of a quartet of Albuquerque shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holidays are all about getting together and celebrating, and what better way to celebrate than with dancing?

Students at the award-winning Brightburn Academy of Irish Dance are hoping to spread some of that holiday cheer this month, as they’re performing December 22 and 31 at both O’Niell’s Pub locations.

The group has performed in several dance competitions, including most recently in San Francisco. They stopped by the KOB 4 studio to talk about it all and show off some of their moves.

See the video above for the full performance and Danielle Todesco’s interview with Brightburn owner and instructor Kate Padilla.