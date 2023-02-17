Students write letters to lawmakers advocating for classmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Callaway Lewis is 12 years old and her leg was amputated in 2021 after a rock climbing accident. Callaway, along with other advocates, are hoping to help more amputees in New Mexico during the legislative session.

The goal of House Bill 131, also known as the So New Mexicans Can Move Act, is to make it easier and more affordable for amputees to get prosthetics designed for physical activity.

Earlier this week, HB 131 pass the New Mexico House. Now the bill moves to the Senate, and support is pouring in from all directions.

Inside Mr. DeGregorio’s fourth and fifth-grade class at Alice King Community School in Albuquerque, students are writing letters on behalf of Callaway, their classmate.

Track HB 131 during the legislative session.