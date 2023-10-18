Study ranks Albuquerque Sunport fifth in the nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A J.D. Power study marked the Albuquerque Sunport fifth in the nation when it comes to medium-sized airports.

“What is so cool about this ranking is that it is from customer satisfaction surveys. It’s not from any higher ups deciding, it is from the people that actually experience the experience inside of Sunport. We are pretty excited because last year we ranked sixth in the country, so we’ve gone up,” said Leah Black, Albuquerque Sunport outreach and marketing manager.

Black says a lot goes into these rankings and making sure travelers have a good experience. One of those things is bringing in more flights for people to enjoy.

They are currently in the middle of a TSA and food hall renovation and have 29 non-stop flights out of the Sunport.

“We always are thinking of airlines to bring in, and I think a lot of people don’t realize it’s not up to us. We essentially have to woo the airlines and let them know how great it is here and that they would sell the seats, we just do our best to bring them here,” said Black.

Sun Country Airlines is the most recent on that list, the airline will be coming to the Sunport next June.

“They are starting flights to Minneapolis. It’s going to be seasonal to start that’s how we do things. We figure out how many we sell, and then we expand from there,” Black said.

“It’s come a long way, again, I’ve been flying out of here forever so just the changes when I come back to town is nice to see, and it needs to expand just a little bit. But it’s great just the size and the offerings we have here,” said Alissa Renteria, Sunport traveler.

Travelers KOB 4 spoke to say they notice all of the improvements and weren’t surprised by the ranking.

“It’s been great, it’s a small airport easy to get around. I just got off quickly, and it was a short walk to baggage claim. Everyone I have come across is happy and friendly. Easy in, easy out,” said Steve Dunkerken, traveling from southern California.

They expect the TSA renovation to wrap up by the end of this year. As for the food hall, that will be coming next summer.

For more information on the study, click here.