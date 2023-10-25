Sugar Skull Fun Run happening this Sunday in Albuquerque

To honor Día de los Muertos, Bernalillo County is putting on the Sugar Skull Fun Run this Sunday in Albuquerque. An organizer stopped by to discuss more.

The ninth annual run will feature a 5K timed run, which starts at 8 a.m. There is also a one-mile “Strut and Stroll,” which pets and kids can participate in too.

Organizers, like Chamar Valdez, would love for you to dress up for Día de los Muertos but you can come as you are as well.

Valdez discussed more details on the run. Learn more in the video above and by clicking here.