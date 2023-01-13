Sunny Friday before conditions change Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday and Saturday will be nice, mostly sunny days before conditions start to change Saturday night.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s throughout New Mexico for Friday. Saturday will be more of the same but then a cooldown comes later on in the day with some rain and cooler conditions.

Then, we’ll see a few days of unstable weather before next week is cooler.

Steve Stucker has a look ahead at what we’ll see for the next few days in the video above, featuring Parade pet Trooper.