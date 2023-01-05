Sunport announces end of Frontier flights, return of Las Cruces route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the new year, the Albuquerque International Sunport is saying goodbye to Frontier Airlines’ service but welcoming back flights to Las Cruces.

Sunport spokesperson Jonathan Small confirmed Frontier Airlines exited the Albuquerque market as of January 1. Prior to their departure, Las Vegas was their only destination with Thursday and Sunday flights taking place each week.

In Frontier’s place, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines will add daily flights to and from Las Vegas in April and May.

Southwest Airlines currently operates four flights between the Sunport and Las Vegas each day. Spirit offers daily flights between the two airports.

Also being added are flights between Las Cruces and the Sunport for the first time since 2005.

Starting January 16, Advanced Air will provide seven flights per week between the Sunport and Las Cruces. Two flights will run Monday and Friday each while one flight will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each.

Passengers on the nine-seat King Air 350 will receive free snacks and drinks. Fixed ticket pricing starts at $85 each way, or $170 round-trip, and you can even purchase a bulk packet of 10 one-way tickets for around $827.

The funding for the route is provided by the New Mexico Rural Air Service Enhancement Grant to guarantee small communities could get regular air service to a large or medium airport. The grant has also helped Advanced Air to provide flights to and from Silver City and Gallup.