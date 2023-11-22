Sunport braces for record crowds this holiday season

Sunport officials say this is set to be the busiest holiday season ever. Sunport visitor numbers are expected to be 22% higher than this time last year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport is already seeing bigger crowds this year.

Sunport officials say this is set to be the busiest holiday season ever. They’re pointing to a few different things causing the heavy travel season.

Spirit Airlines was just added in the last year and so was a direct flight to Long Beach. Officials also said post-COVID travel is returning to normal or above normal.

This week, Sunport visitor numbers are expected to be 22% higher than this time last year.

“We anticipate seeing around 170,000 total passengers come through the Sunport, that’s roughly 17,800 passengers per day during this period,” said Diana Lopez with the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Lopez said this Wednesday is projected to be the busiest travel day of the year. She said she knows people are used to walking in 30 minutes before a flight at the Sunport, but recommends not to do that this year.

20,000 passengers are expected to come through the airport on Wednesday.