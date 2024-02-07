Sunport launches ‘Ascend ABQ’ to support local businesses

Local small businesses got a chance to take part in a new concessions program at the Albuquerque International Sunport, launched over the weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local small businesses got a chance to take part in a new concessions program at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The Sunport held an event to kick off their Ascend ABQ Program. It’s the first ever for the city, and organizers showcased a few renderings on how the kiosk areas will look.

Sunport officials say the program gives local entrepreneurs an opportunity to grow and pilot their business for up to a year at the Sunport.

“This is more than selling. It’s developing entrepreneurs. So we’re excited to be out in the community and helping in this way,” said Gary Gilliard, deputy director of Aviation for Lansing.

Sunport reps say there are nine opportunities available for their 2024 entrepreneurial class. Applications will go live next month.

The hope is to get the program up and running around Balloon Fiesta. Businesses who were not able to make it, the Sunport will have a taping of the day’s presentation on their website in the within next couple of weeks.