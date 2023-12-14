Sunport to unveil new TSA security area

Sunport officials are just about ready to unveil the brand-new security checkpoint area, just in time for all the holiday travelers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque International Sunport officials are just about ready to unveil the brand-new security checkpoint area, just in time for all the holiday travelers.

Construction crews were hustling and bustling Wednesday evening, assembling queue lines, and installing security equipment.

“First thing Saturday morning, this new TSA area will be activated with good fortune on our side, but we do have to verify the equipment,” said Manny Manriquez, an Innovation and Commercial Development director for Sunport.

Manriquez is overseeing the entire $87 million Sunport renovation project, which will bring more food and shopping options to the airport.

Crews will relocate the TSA checkpoint closer to the main entrance, right behind the escalators.

“I think there’ll be a great sense of relief, once we’re able to activate the new TSA space. But, you know, there’s no rest for us after that, because we’ve got to move on to the next phase,” said Manriquez.

Manriquez says the new checkpoint area will have eight security lanes – same as right now – but the space is 50% larger, offering more room for queue lines.

“So that’ll cut down on wait times, that’ll cut down on any backups that happen outside of TSA, and then the other thing is the beautification of the space,” he said.

Manriquez says there are plans for several art installations as well, ensuring a much different TSA experience.

“That all creates the sense of calm that we want our passengers to experience before they get to the security checkpoint,” said Manriquez.

The new TSA checkpoint is expected to open this Saturday morning, but Manriquez says that will only happen if all the TSA equipment is fully operational.

Manriquez says things are looking good, but airport leaders are still asking everyone flying out of the Sunport to get there two hours before their flight, just in case.