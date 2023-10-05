Sunport’s K-9 unit greets Balloon Fiesta visitors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Sunport pulled out all of the stops to make sure people felt welcomed as they touched down in the Land of Enchantment, including bringing out their ABQ K-9 crew to greet guests.

“They are here to ease the stress of travel, they are all certified and trained,” said Leah Black, a Sunport outreach marketing manager.

Most of the people KOB 4 spoke to have seen photos and social media postings of the hot air balloons, but say it was time to check it out for themselves.

“I had heard about it for a long time and I knew somebody that went one time and said how beautiful it was. It is just unlike anything else you can imagine,” said Hauser.

“Red and green chile, she’s got us all lined up with tours and things. Beth likes to plan these things.”

A portion of the Sunport is also under renovation, but that didn’t seem to impact any travelers today.

They’ve had signs directing people and ambassadors directing the way to TSA.