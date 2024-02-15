Supporters of Paid Family Medical Leave Act leave disappointed

On Wednesday, those opposed to the proposal in the New Mexico state legislature to guarantee paid family medical leave for workers celebrated its defeat in the House, and those who’ve supported the move were left disappointed.

SANTA FE, N.M. – On Wednesday, those opposed to the proposal in the New Mexico state Legislature to guarantee paid family medical leave for workers celebrated its defeat in the House, and those who’ve supported the move were left disappointed.

Those supporters included Lan Sena, who was an Albuquerque city councilor. She told KOB 4 she has Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She may not make it to the end of the year.

She’d like to see every worker in New Mexico be able to take time off to care for their loved ones who are facing something similar to her diagnosis.

“It’s been heartwrenching because I know what’s on the line. I know the benefits of paid family medical leave, and I’ve seen when families don’t have access to that,” Sena said. “The status quo right now is children dying alone, children seeking chemo alone, getting airlifted to hospitals for traumatic procedures by themselves and parents not being by their side.”

She said she thought this would be the year the proposal would pass.

“It’s truly heartbreaking,” Sena said.

She said the moment when people cheered as the bill didn’t pass was difficult for her.

“For me, it was them toasting to children dying alone,” Sena said.

She hopes the fight to pass a paid medical leave bill will continue in the Roundhouse.

Those who have opposed the movement were happy with Wednesday’s conclusion, including Republican House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Ryan Lane.

“I think it’s a resounding win, frankly, for New Mexico,” he said.

Lane is also a business owner.

“I think it was a big message from New Mexicans that they were not happy with this version of the Paid Family Medical Leave Act,” he said. “I think it means that we need to look at other options for this type of paid leave. What’s been proposed is far too broad, far too expansive. It would be detrimental to both employees and employers.”

House Republicans said they may support a similar proposal if it were to just deal with paid maternal leave and for the death of a child, but not for the other situations included in the bills this year.