Supreme Court hears arguments on Navajo Nation water rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Navajo Nation has taken its fight for water access to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court heard arguments Monday that the U.S. government has a duty to address Navajo water rights.

The tribe wants access to water from the lower Colorado River that flows along the reservation’s northwest border.

According to the Navajo Nation, an 1868 treaty with the U.S. government assured the tribe would have access to land and water.

The Supreme Court heard two hours worth of oral arguments Monday.