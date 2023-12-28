Surveillance video captures car crashing into South Valley restaurant

The owner of a local restaurant is cleaning up after his restaurant was destroyed by an alleged drunk driver.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The owner of a local restaurant is cleaning up after his restaurant was destroyed by an alleged drunk driver.

Carnitas El Calentano is a restaurant in the South Valley. They’ve been closed since Christmas Day, cleaning up debris and boarding up doors and walls.

Surveillance video outside of Carnitas El Calentano showed a white SUV lose control, cross the median and crash into the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant Saul Copado says when he saw the aftermath, his heart broke. Copado estimates nearly $40,000 in damages.

As for the driver of the car, they didn’t stick around for long after the crash. In the surveillance video, people see them back up and drive away.

Police later identified and arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Rangel. He is charged with aggravated DWI, among other charges.

The crash isn’t the only thing Copado is dealing with because the restaurant was also robbed Tuesday morning. Copado says they are still taking inventory of what was taken.

It’s been two days since the crash, and El Calentano is in better shape. Copado and his employees are working hard to clean up the mess.

While this was a financial and emotional hit for his business, Copado says he’s grateful none of his employees or family were hurt. His plan now is to get back up and move forward.

The crash didn’t just impact El Calentano, one of the walls from Hectors Bakery – the business next to the restaurant – was also damaged.

The goal is to open the restaurant for takeout starting on Friday.

