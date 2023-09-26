Surveillance video shows armed robbery at Bob’s Burgers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video from inside the Bob’s Burgers on Juan Tabo shows the moment a woman robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“She came in and she robbed our assistant manager,” said Clifford Salas, Bob’s Burgers district manager. “She pulled a gun out in her face, and she was really aggressive, and she demanded money.”

Salas said it happened last Friday in the middle of the afternoon. Employees are still pretty shaken up.

“She did get away with like, $260, once she got the money she left of course, but yeah, she, you know, she went in, she scared everybody,” Salas said. “It was just like a very scary situation for not only manager but also the employees.”

This isn’t the first time this Bob’s Burgers location has been hit by crime. The district manager says they’re prepared.

“We try to watch our surroundings all the time,” Salas said. “We do have, like, you know, we take our security measures and whatnot, but I mean, it can happen anywhere. We’re not the only business that’s been affected by this kind of problem, which is unfortunate.”

Once again, the business is hoping for some accountability.

“I just hope that we’re able to find this individual,” Salas said. “You know, so she doesn’t do this again and again.”