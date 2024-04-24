Surveillance video shows brazen theft in broad daylight

An Albuquerque homeowner says a thief made off with a welder, the trailer it was on, and a large toolbox with several tools inside.

“We had some contractors here working to prep for a garage, and we all left about the same time and I went to Belen, got my metal, and came back and my welder was gone,” said the theft victim, who wanted to remain anonymous. He fears retaliation.

“The truck that took it pulled in at 3:30 and pulled out at 3:33,” he said. “The trailer was locked and it was 100 feet off the street, in the backyard. Lock was cut. I found a piece of the lock where the trailer was at.”

The victim knew the situation didn’t call for an emergency so he tried calling and going to the nearest Albuquerque police substation, but they were already closed for the day.

“The next day I went down when the substation was open for this area, and then just told him what I was doing,” he said. “I had filled out a report online already. I wanted to give him some pictures and some more information and they just gave me a link to download the pictures and videos I had. And then they sent a public service aid over to pick up the flashlight I had found.”

He gave APD the form and surveillance video last Thursday, but he hasn’t heard back since.

“I’m sure their hands are full, crime is running rampant and people are just getting sick and tired of it,” he said.

The victim doesn’t have high expectations that the suspect will be caught or that his equipment will be returned. The homeowner is planning on pressing charges if the suspect or suspects are ever caught.